COVID 19: PMB Cancels Christmas Homage

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the usual practice of paying homage to the sitting President for Christmas.

This was contained in a statement titled “President Buhari cancels Christmas homage”, by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

Shehu stated that, “In line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory”.

According to the statement, “The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship”.

“President Buhari equally appeals to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season”.

He added that, “He wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.”