COVID-19: PTF Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Suspend Christmas Trips

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerians abroad have been urged to suspend plans of coming home for the Christmas festivities.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made the appeal during the weekly media briefing of the task force on Friday.

Dr. Aliyu said, this was one of the safety measures to prevent the second wave spread of the virus in the country.

According to him, “We know that we are going into the Christmas period and we are looking at steps to minimize the number of people we see during this period. If you do not need to travel, remain in the country during the period. If you are outside the country, now is not the time to start coming in on holiday.

“If you do have to come into the country on holiday, be aware that you have to do the mandatory seven days isolation and you have to be tested and confirmed to be negative. We will not be relaxing the rules simply because it is holiday season.”

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria spiked for a third straight day on Thursday, fueling fears of a second wave in the country.

“Till date [Friday], 64,884 cases have been confirmed, 60,936 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” read the latest update.