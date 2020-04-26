0 comments

Covid 19: Recommendation On Possible Lockdown Received By President Buhari

April 26, 2020
 

The President has recieved recommendations on new strategies to flatten the curve of transmission for the Coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister of health and Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control gave president MUHAMMADU BUHARI updates about the work of the presidential task force on COVID-19 and also other options to consider as part of desperate measures to break the chain of transmission.

It remains to be seen what the president’s decision will be based on recommendations available at his disposal, but health authorities are also working to improve testing capacities across the country as more states record confirmed cases of the CORONAVIRUS.

