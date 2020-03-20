Covid-19: Regime Shuts Down Three International Airports

As part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country, the regime has shut down three international airports.
The airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers.
The Personal Assistant to Nigerian Ruler on New Media, Bashiru Ahmad, in series of tweets on his official twiiter handle, @BashirAhmaaad, quoted the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Muss Nuhu, as saying the airports will be closed till further notice, effective from Saturday, March 21, 2020.