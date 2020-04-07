CACOVID Releases List of Invitees To Join In The Fight Against The Global Pandemic

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a list of organizations and individuals to join in the fight against the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, corporate communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, Tuesday.

The coalition appealed to all the individuals and companies whose names appear on the list (as well as those whose names do not appear) to join the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and provide whatever support they can to the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund through the accounts provided.

See the list below: