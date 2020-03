Amid coronavirus social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria, a constitutional lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has said that restrictions on peaceful assembly and movement without a law or state of emergency is unconstitutional.

COVID19: RESTRICTIONS ON PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY AND MOVEMENT WITHOUT A LAW OR STATE OF EMERGENCY IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.



A follower on Twitter asked me on Saturday whether it is "constitutional" for the government to restrict religious and social gatherings because of coronavirus? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

Given the contagious and viral nature of coronavirus and it's rapid spread, federal and state governments have the power to take necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID19; including restriction of the movement of people. These measures are meant to protect the public. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

Sec. 305 (3)(d), allows for a state of emergency when "there is clear & present danger of breakdown of public order and public safety in the federation or any part thereof requiring extraordinary measures to avert such danger." COVID19 is a clear/ present danger to public safety. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

Since there is no special law to my knowledge, apart from laws establishing national and States emergency management agencies, to address public health crisis, it is necessary for the President to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria to address the outbreak of coronavirus. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

It is either a law is urgently enacted across the volatile States or the President invokes the state of emergency clause. As at today, there is no strong legal basis for restricting gatherings. None of the governors or the President, has issued even an ordinary 'Executive Order'. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

In Nigeria, we are resorting to our usual militaristic way of doing things by relying on arbitrary executive fiat to tackle COVID19. Nations do not become great just by the "good intentions" of politicians. Nations become great principally by adhering to the rule of law. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

We need legal framework, not only to give legal backing to the restrictions on the fundamental rights of Nigerians to religion, association, assembly, movement, etc., but to also provide for reliefs for families and victims of COVID19.



We should not wait for the worst to happen. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

In that case, Lagos State issued an order restricting movement during environmental sanitation, Okafor was arrested for disobeying the order. The court declared the arrest illegal and unconstitutional since there was no law that criminalized violation of the governor's order. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020

I hope the government at all levels will listen to the voice of reason and initiate appropriate legal frameworks to support the containment of COVID19. It is either we are a country of laws or a banana republic.



We should not yield to authoritarian rule because of expediency. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) March 22, 2020