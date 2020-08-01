COVID-19: Russia To Begin Mass Vaccinations From October

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Russia has announced plans to start mass vaccinations for people living in the country against the coronavirus in October, 2020.

Medical experts across different countries of the World have continued to work tirelessly to find a cure for the novel coronavirus as it continues to infect and kill people around the globe.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko who disclosed this on Saturday said the scheme will prioritize medical workers and teachers in the country.

Murashko explained that the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute has completed clinical trials and that the documents for vaccine registration is under preparation.

Recent data shows that a total number of 14,058 people have died from COVID-19 infecting in Russia while the number of infected persons by Saturday stood at 845,443 while 646,524 patients have recovered and been discharged from different hospitals in the country.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, Brazil and India, which propelled scientists in the country to begin working on almost 50 different vaccine projects.

Ealier in July government officials in Russia had announced that the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus was ready.

The first Deputy Defense Minister, Ruslan Tsalikov, said two groups of volunteers have successfully completed clinical trials, with all of them having “built up immunity.”

“At the time of discharge, all the volunteers, without exception, built up immunity to the coronavirus and felt well. Thus, the first domestic vaccine against a new coronavirus infection is ready,” he said.

The vaccine he stated was jointly developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Main Military Clinical Burdenko Hospital.

Tsalikov added that the Russian military has significant scientific potential and extensive experience in vaccine development, citing as an example its contributions to developing a vaccine against the Ebola virus.