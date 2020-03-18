Covid-19: Sheikh Mohammed Assures Citizens Of Their Safety

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE has assured citizens of their safety, as coronavirus spreads across the globe.

“I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

I'd like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises. pic.twitter.com/EA2tzgsRMU — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 16, 2020

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The new cases have been detected through the Ministry’s early monitoring and reporting system and after examining those who had been in close contact with already confirmed cases in addition to individuals coming from abroad who had been all under quarantine.”

“The newly confirmed cases are all in a stable condition and receiving all required healthcare services. They belong to different nationalities, including one individual each from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Bangladesh, in addition to two persons each from Britain and Spain,” the ministry added.