COVID-19: Six Chinese Citizens Arrested in Uganda For Escaping From Isolation Center

In a recent tweet from Police Chief Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye, he revealed that some Chinese Nationals have been arrested by the Ugandan police for fleeing from designated quarantine centres for coronavirus in the country.

He revealed they were arrested in Zombo District enroute to Democratic Republic of Congo.

@AKasingye tweeted:

“Eight Chinese who had escaped from quarantine have been arrested in Zombo, enroute to DR Congo. They will be charged in our Courts of law.”

In confirmation of the Police Chief Political Commissar’s report, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu said the passports of the arrested Chinese Nationals has been seized and they will be tried today in Nakawa Court.

She said:

The 6 Chinese nationals who were arrested in Zombo for excusing themselves from quarantine before 14 days, have been returned to Kampala today. They will be tried tomorrow in Nakawa. This is not a drill. Uganda has taken drastic measures that EVERYONE is expected to follow. Their passports have been withheld until after the Court ruling. I hope the other people under quarantine can learn from this experience and follow the guidelines given. Please stay safe and stay vigilant.

