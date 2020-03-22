Covid-19: South Korea Develops Test-Kits

As coronavirus fears soar, South Korean companies have developed a 10 minute rapid test-kit. They plan to export 300,000 kits per week, according to Journalist Florian Witulski in a tweet, @vaitor.

South Korea is the country which has tested the highest number of people in the world, with an estimated 100,000 people having been tested.

Given the size of its population, the country also recorded the highest number of people who were tested per million.

Korea finished developing the 10 minute Covid-19 diagnostic kit and is now ramping up production. They plan to export 300.000 test-kits per week – pic.twitter.com/DpJCph9RT7 — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) March 21, 2020