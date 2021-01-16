COVID-19: Stop Relying On Imported Vaccines, ASUU Warns FG

By Seun Adeuyi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has warned the federal government to stop relying on imported coronavirus vaccines.

NAN quoted Dipo Akomolafe, ASUU Chairman, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) to have gave the warning on Friday.

The body advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to encourage universities and research institutes to find treatment.

The union leader said, “If our universities and research institutes are mobilised and encouraged by the Federal Government, they will find a solution to the scourge of coronavirus.”

He stressed that the closure of schools to curb COVID-19 spread was not the solution.

ASUU told the authorities to ensure provisions of facilities in schools to enable them function safely.

Speaking further, he said, “From the presentation of the government so far, most deaths recorded were from the ages of 60 above and the range of youths was not much. The closure of schools over COVID-19 is not the option.”

The government has approved Monday, January 18, 2021 for school resumption date.