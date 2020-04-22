Covid 19: Sultan of Sokoto suspends congregational prayers

In order to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Northern Nigeria,

the spiritual head and leader of all Muslim faithful in Nigeria HRH Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV has suspended congregational prayers and all other religious gatherings ahead of the commencement of the Holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Fri, 24th April 2020.

Meanwhile the presidential task force on #Covid 19 has commended the Sultan for his approach and foresight towards curtailing and containing the spread of the virus.