COVID-19: Suspected Coronavirus Patient On The Run In Abia State

Abia State Government has declared suspected Coronavirus patient, Vincent Prosper, wanted as he is nowhere to be found.

The state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, released a statement Today, April 17, 2020 declaring the suspected COVID-19 patient wanted.

The statement read in parts that Prosper who sneaked into the state from an undisclosed neighbouring state was last seen around 153, Azikiwe Road Aba.

Members of the public with useful information on where to find Prosper have been asked to call 0700-2242-362 or reach out to the State Commissioner for Health.