COVID-19: Tanzania’s President cancels $10 billion loan from China – Says terms only accepted by a Drunkard

Tanzania’s President, Dr. John Magufuli cancels $10 Billion loan from China also urged that the unfavorable terms of such a loan can only be accepted by a Drunkard.

On the 22nd April, Dr. Magufuli had already petitioned on his country’s creditors to cancel debts to help Tanzania use its Necessary savings to tackle the Pandemic.

Tanzania has so far reported 284 cases with 10 confirmed deaths of the Virus.