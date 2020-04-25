COVID-19: Tanzania’s President cancels $10 billion loan from China – Says terms only accepted by a Drunkard
Tanzania’s President, Dr. John Magufuli cancels $10 Billion loan from China also urged that the unfavorable terms of such a loan can only be accepted by a Drunkard.
News was initially reported by 24/7 twitter news media @spectatorindex
On the 22nd April, Dr. Magufuli had already petitioned on his country’s creditors to cancel debts to help Tanzania use its Necessary savings to tackle the Pandemic.
Tanzania has so far reported 284 cases with 10 confirmed deaths of the Virus.
U.S Government Praise The Late Abba Kyari’s Role In The Repatriation of Funds Stolen By Sani Abacha In Condolence Message