COVID-19: Tanzania’s President urges Citizens to Attend Church Devices to Pray Against Coronavirus

With 284 confirmed cases and 10 deaths so far, Tanzania has not been spared in the deadly global pandemic that has shut down economies and movements in sub-saharan Africa.

However, Tanzania’s President, Dr.John Magufili has admitted that he has not shut his borders and put the economy on lockdown like other African nations because of the slippery compound effect it will have on Tanzania’s economy according to @AfricaFactsZone on twitter

Also Tanzania’s President has petitioned the International finance community to cancel the debt Tanzania owes to enable Tanzania use it savings to tackle the pandemic.