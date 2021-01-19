COVID-19 Test Not Required For Students’ Resumption – FG

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced on Monday that COVID-19 test is not required for returning students before they can get admitted into their schools.

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had directed the reopening of schools across the country on 18, January 2021.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the ministry and Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong in Abuja, stated that only temperature checks should be done on students as they resume.

Mr. Goong urged school authorities to stop the practice of asking students to undergo COVID-19 test before they are allowed into the school.

“We would like to clarify that only temperature checks are to be carried out on students and any other person entering any school premises upon resumption of schools.