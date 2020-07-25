Covid-19 Testing Facilities For Civil Servants Now Opened For Civil Servants In The FCT

Contrary to the ravaging spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has once more responded by establishing facilities that will be used in testing the health status of Civil servants in Abuja.
This revelation was contained in a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Evelyn Ngige recently in the State.
Permanent Secretary Ngige stated that the centres for testing were located at the Central Business District of the Nation’s Capital City.
According to her, “every staff working in different part of the State be advised by various authorities of the presence of the facility, which she added that it would be of great help to staff that are experiencing symptom related to the Coronavirus kind”.
“It will be considered a great opportunity for them to come and get tested, so as to know their health status, especially to those experiencing related symptoms”, she said.
Responding, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in relation to the memo has established protocols that will aid in controlling spread of the pandemic. Saying further that it will go a long way in containing the casualty to workers around the working environment.
Permanent Secretaries are on this note advised to notify to all staff of the message contained in the circular, while ensuring also that other agencies are also notified of the development”, the memo further read.