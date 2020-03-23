#Covid19: ‘There Is Need To Decongest Nigerian Prisons To Prevent Spread’ — Human Rights Lawyer Says
Amid coronavirus social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria, a Human Rights Lawyer, Bulama Bukarti has said that “there is no better time to decongest our prisons”.
In a furray of tweets on his twitter handle, @bulamabukarti, he said Chief Judges and the Attorneys-General should leverage their powers to release as many inmates as possible.
Continuing, he said: “Judges should admit to bail as many inmates as practicable. Inmates should be sensitized and given facilities for personal hygiene. Prison officials including doctors should be required to be extra careful. Persons visiting prisons should be made to observe social distancing.”
The BokoHaram expert also called on northern states to suspend Qur’anic/religious schools.
According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), as at 11:am, yesterday, there were 27 confirmed cases of #COVI19 in Nigeria. Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged, with no death recorded.
