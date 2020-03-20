Covid-19: “These are signs of the end time” – Dino Melaye

Former Senator, who represented Kogi West at the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, Dino Melaye seems to have gone into sober reflection as he has some words of advice for world leaders, especially Nigerian leaders and people all around the world.

In a recent tweet @dino_melaye, says the coronavirus pandemic is a sign of the end time. Mr. Melaye has urged everyone to apologize to God and repent of their sins. He said that all Nigerian leaders must restitute and reconcile with God.

See his tweets below:

“This corona period for me is a sober reflection Time, creating more time for Him (God), reorganizing and discipline oneself. Most importantly staying attuned to His will. Do we still remember the story in the bible about the tower of Babel…..”

1)This corona period for me is a sober reflection Time, creating more time for Him (God), reorganizing and discipline oneself. Most importantly staying attuned to His https://t.co/VlZBc3ixI6 we still remember the story in the bible about the tower of Babel….. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 20, 2020

“They want to build towers as to see and meet with God. Who can contend with the Lord God almighty. He God got them speaking in different tongues & there was confusion & they couldn’t understand each other anymore. This is exactly what is going on with the world super powers now.

2)They want to build towers as to see and meet with God. Who can contend with the Lord God almighty. He God got them speaking in different tongues & there was confusion & they couldn't understand each other anymore. This is exactly what is going on with the world super powers now — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 20, 2020

“Governments have become gods, individuals have become diabolically arrogant, leaders have become thieves & cabals, citizens have become complacent & greedy, truth have no home on earth again, men of God have become lovers of money, kings can no longer stand for thier subjects”

3) Governments have become gods, individuals have become diabolically arrogant, leaders have become thieves & cabals, citizens have become complacent & greedy, truth have no home on earth again, men of God have become lovers of money, kings can no longer stand for thier subjects, — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 20, 2020

He continued:

“Sin has become a normal lifestyle on earth. The Lord is laughing at us in His sour displeasure. I repeat we must apologize to God & repent of our sins. All leaders in Nigeria including me must restitute & reconcile with God. Judgement is neigh. These are signs of the end time.”

4) sin has become a normal lifestyle on earth.The Lord is laughing at us in His sour displeasure. I repeat we must apologize to God & repent of our sins. All leaders in Nigeria including me must restitute & reconcile with God. Judgement is neigh. These are signs of the end time. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 20, 2020