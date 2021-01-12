COVID-19: “These People Do Not Care About Us” — Nigerians React As FG Reviews Jan 18 School Resumption Date

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal Government on Monday said it would review the January 18 earlier fixed for resumption of schools across the nation, following the surge in COVID-19 cases in past weeks.

The decision was attributed to the second wave of COVID-19 currently spreading rapidly all over the country.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, when attending to questions during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the January 18 date of school reopening is not sacrosanct.

His words, “Deciding on the date was merely a target towards what we originally working on. We monitoring happenings in the society carefully and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review

“Even at the PTF meeting held today, we reviewed the figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.”

Below are reactions from Nigerians:

#University#asuustrike

After wasting one year and this is what they come up with?

These people do not care about us at all! pic.twitter.com/U37S41Yj6c — A Different shade of different🤩 (@the_coolest_gal) January 11, 2021

Dear FG we have lost one year because of ASUU strike and COVID19… We Nigerian Students go to Market, we would go to churches, we go to banks, we go to NIMC offices in crowd.. Don't u think we can contract COVID there.

So why lockdown schools#asuustrike pic.twitter.com/Ld1nSZ83yd — Akpourhievwe (@O_gbliss) January 11, 2021

If I could restart life and get to choose where I'm born, I'm choosing Afghanistan over Nigeria anyday. Better to be swerving while dodging bullets than being in the same class for 3 fucking years, dfkm 😭😭 #asuustrike P.S fuck ASUU & minister of education pic.twitter.com/VaRDhFkJ7K — Aaron 🐺 (@culeraaron) January 11, 2021