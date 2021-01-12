COVID-19: “These People Do Not Care About Us” — Nigerians React As FG Reviews Jan 18 School Resumption Date
By Seun Adeuyi
The Federal Government on Monday said it would review the January 18 earlier fixed for resumption of schools across the nation, following the surge in COVID-19 cases in past weeks.
The decision was attributed to the second wave of COVID-19 currently spreading rapidly all over the country.
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, when attending to questions during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the January 18 date of school reopening is not sacrosanct.
His words, “Deciding on the date was merely a target towards what we originally working on. We monitoring happenings in the society carefully and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review
“Even at the PTF meeting held today, we reviewed the figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.”
