COVID-19: Twitter Deletes Khameni’s Tweet Banning Importation Of Vaccines From US, UK

By Onwuka Gerald

Social media blogging platform, Twitter on Friday, removed a tweet by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei post saying that COVID-19 vaccines developed in the United States and Britain are not to be trusted.

Twitter said Khamenei’s post violated its rules.

Recall that Khamenei’s on his English-language Twitter account, had posted that, “Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited, as they are completely untrustworthy, adding that its unlikely they would want to contaminate other countries.”

He continued that, “Given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines also are untrustworthy”.

Meanwhile, Twitter later removed the tweet, replacing it with a remark saying the Tweet was no longer available because it violated Twitter Rules”.

The US social media company has in December voiced a policy to take down what it said was a potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Islamic republic has reported over 1.2 million cases of the COVID-19 virus, which have caused more than 56,000 deaths.

They also accused the United States of obstructing its access to vaccines through the imposition of severe sanctions.