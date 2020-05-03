#Covid-19: Two Individuals Slip Out Of Gombe Test Centre, One Nabbed, Adamawa Governor Fintiri Urges Collective Responsibility
His Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed his alarm at the rise in numbers of individuals infected with Coronavirus in the state. He intimated this in an address earlier today, on the Covid-19 lockdown pandemic.
Fintiri opined that despite being among the lowest in the Federation,two more cases have been confirmed, thereby bringing the total, as at last night, to four (4) in Adamawa State.
“This number is alarming considering that the new cases are completely unrelated to the index case”, he stressed.
“On Saturday 02/05/2020, the Epidemiological Unit Head in Gombe reported to our team here that two people whose samples were collected and confirmed positive had slipped out before there results was received and they are suspected to be heading to Adamawa, there intended destination”, Fintiri said.
“The details of the individuals did not match anyone on the list we had from Gombe. Of the two, one indicated Mubi as his final destination and the other Lamurde. Search teams were raised to track them down and we were lucky to track the Lamurde bound person in Numan at about 1:30am last night and have picked him up early this morning and is now at the treatment centre”.
The Governor however reassured the public that maximum effort is being extended to reach the remaining escapee.
“The one that is Mubi bound, has been tracked to Ngorure, through his phone number but is still at large and his phone has been out of communication for a while. We are using all available means to get him. I can therefore confirm that we now have, as at today, 5 positive cases of COVID-19 in our treatment centre”, he said.
Fintiri has renewed his determination to see off the virus from Adamawa, saying that aggressive contact chasing and monitoring of suspected cases is underway.
“As a responsible Commander who knows the danger which this trend poses in terms of community transmission, I have ordered an aggressive contact tracing, testing, immediate isolation where necessary and treatment of all patients who ultimately, test positive”.
Governor Fintiri urged residents of Adamawa to adhere strictly to NCDC rules of Lockdown ease off, as the 4th of May approaches.
“It is hereby ordered that effective Monday 4th May 2020, there will be a relaxation of the restriction on movements between 6am to 8pm onwards, subject to any further review. In this regard,
Government believes that strict adherence to the protocols and guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) coupled with aggressive contact tracing will greatly enhance the containment plan”, he stated.
Fintiri further urges Community and Religious Leaders tobe at the forefront of safeguarding the Society by ensuring that newcomers into the communities are identified and made to self-isolate for 14 days.
He stressed that in cases where symptoms of the notorious disease are spotted, the relevant health workers or the COVID-19 Situation Room should be contacted through the available numbers.
Governor Fintiri went on to laud the efforts of religious and traditional rulers in managing movement within their circles of authority, saying,
“We thank our traditional and religious leaders for their show of understanding in ensuring their followers adhere to the limitation in numbers while keeping physical distance at social and religious gatherings”.