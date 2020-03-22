Covid-19: UK Faith Leaders Urge Communities Not To Gather Physically In Groups

To curb the spread of coronavirus infection across the globe, UK faith leaders have appealed to christian communities not to gather physically in groups.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby in a tweet on his official twitter handle, @JustinWelby wrote: “As UK faith leaders, we appeal again to our communities: please do not gather physically in groups – it puts lives at risk. Pray at home, connect online, love and support those in need.”

As UK faith leaders, we appeal again to our communities: please do not gather physically in groups – it puts lives at risk. Pray at home, connect online, love and support those in need.#coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xWNePJEplk — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) March 21, 2020

A total of 5,018 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK and 233 people have died, according to the Department of Health said, on Saturday.

On the same day, NHS England national medical director, Stephen Powis criticised shoppers for stockpiling unnecessary amounts of food.

He said: “It is critical that by not stockpiling, by not selfishly shopping, by leaving these supplies for others too, that our health workers are able to get access to what they need.”