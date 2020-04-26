Covid-19: Un-Reported Death Casualty Figures In Awka Ibom

According to reports nine state commissioners in Akwa Ibom state have tested for Corona virus and their results came out positive, twitter user Adetutu Balogun @tutsy22 claimed in a tweet.

Mrs Adetutu who tags herself as ‘Minister for Information & Diaspora’ is a UK based Nigerian who has been known to give credible Intel in Nigeria’s political sphere and also as regards the #Covid19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

She claims the state government of Awka Ibom has been economical with the truth as regards numbers of affected persons and death recorded due to the pandemic.

Mrs Balogun also mentioned various cases of infected persons, from a pastor of a popular church who had previously counseled two members who later tested positive to the virus and died. Also mentioned was the mother of a hotel owner who had returned to the country and tested positive for the virus and had infected her house help who died of the virus and her son who tested positive too.

She called out the state government on this four unregistered deaths which are unrecorded as against the figure of one death the government has released to the public. She claims the authorities are aware but are trying to carry out damage control.