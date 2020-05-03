0 comments

#COVID19 Update: Lagos Takes Lead With 39 New Cases

170 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Nigeria as the new day breaks. Lagos is leading, with 39 new cases, closely followed by Kano with 29 cases.

As of this morning, there are 2,588 cases of Covid-19 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

39-Lagos
29-Kano
24-Ogun
18-Bauchi
15-Kaduna
12-FCT
12-Sokoto
8-Katsina
7-Borno
3-Nasarawa
2-Adamawa
1-Oyo

2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 400
Deaths: 87

