COVID-19: US Records 277,000 Cases, Highest In 24 Hour Period

By Seun Adeuyi
The United States (US) on Saturday recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day, with more than 277,000 infections.
US, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has marked 20.4 million cases overall and just under 350,000 deaths.
In recent months, infections have been surging, with top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warning just days after Christmas that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come.
US has floundered in its efforts to contain COVID-19, with its vaccination program beset by logistical problems and overstretched hospitals.
More than 4.2 million people in the country have already received their first jabs, with 13 million doses distributed.
But it falls well behind the 20 million inoculations that President Donald Trump’s government promised by the end of 2020.