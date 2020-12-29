COVID-19 Vaccine: Provide Power For Preservation Before Paying, Sen. Sani Tells FG

By Adejumo Enock

Former Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to provide power supply for the preservation of the COVID-19 vaccine before paying a whooping sum of N400 billion to the manufacturing company.

Senator sani said that provision of power is a priority as available information shows that the vaccine can only be preserved at a temperature of minus 70 degree celsius.



Sani who gave the advise to the Federal government via his official Twitter account @ShehuSani on Monday pointed out that if the vaccine will remain potent at room temperature then the federal government has nothing to worry about.

He said that a temperature of minus 70 degree Celsius presupposes constant power supply which has remained a big challenge in the country.

See Tweet Below:

“To the FG; Before you Credit N400 Billion to #COVID19 vaccine manufacturers, make adequate provisions for storage facilities & emergency power supply that can preserve them at minus 70 degree Celsius. Its not our normal fridge wo,ehen”.