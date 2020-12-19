COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Manufactured Soon In Nigeria, Says NAFDAC Boss

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), announced on Saturday that Nigeria would soon start producing COVID-19 vaccines.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said that the agency is leveraging technology to trace vaccines, prior to when the COVID-19 vaccines will come into the country.

Speaking during the NAFDAC’s staff Award Ceremony, she said that the development will enable the agency to track COVID-19 vaccines given to patients as well as ensure their overall safety.

Her words, “In line with the establishment of the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) global benchmarking and adoption of international best practices, we are aiming to get to maturity level three so that Nigeria can manufacture its own vaccines”.

NAFDAC’s Director General continued that its a collective effort, and all hands are on deck to achieving it.

“NAFDAC laboratories are currently being upgraded to international standards using equipment that were compliant to ISO 17025.

“Our laboratories are changing constantly with improvements in new equipment as well as supplies”, said Adeyeye.

The NAFDAC’s boss said the agency’s laboratories that were previously accredited before she assumed position, have been re-accredited.

“We also got a new lab, the Yaba Biologies and Vaccines Lab accredited for the very first time. Two of our remaining labs will be accredited soon,” she stated.