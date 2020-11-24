COVID-19 Vaccine: U.S. Mission Celebrates Nigerian Doctor

By Adejumo Enock

U.S Mission Nigeria has congratulated Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu for the role he played in the development of a Vaccine for Covid-19.

U.S Mission Nigeria in its Facebook post on Monday stated that “Nigeria Contribute to the world in so many ways, our gate off to Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 Vaccine!”.

Dr. Ogbagbu collaborated with a drug Company Pfizer to develop a Vaccine to end the world wide Pandemic.



The Doctor who graduated in 2003 from one of Nigeria’s Popular Citadel Of Learning, University of Calabar furthered his Education in the United States and climbed to the position of an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infections Diseases Specialist at Yale University.



Similarly, The Nigerian Centre For Diseases Control (NCDC) recorded 66,393 confirmed cases, 3,140 active cases, 62,076 discharged cases, 1,167 death after it had tested 743,298 Nigerians for the Virus.