COVID-19 Variant: China Reports First Case

By Onwuka Gerald

China on Thursday, confirmed its first case of a new COVID-19 variant that was detected in Britain.

The new coronavirus strain, which experts say spreads faster than the original variant, has led to travel restrictions on the UK by over 50 countries, including China.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in a research note published on Wednesday, said, “The first patient that was discovered in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai who recently arrived from Britain.

She was hospitalised upon arrival and showed mild symptoms. Experts carried out a genetic sequencing of her test samples on December 24, due to travel history from the UK and abnormalities in nucleic acid test results,” CDC said.

“The woman was found to have a strain different to those found in Shanghai or Wuhan earlier, and further testing confirmed it was the variant known as B.1.1.7 that has been proliferating around the UK since October.

The CDC statement added that, Health authorities have carried out contact-tracing, .

China suspended direct flights to and from Britain indefinitely on December 24 because of the new COVID-19 variant.