COVID-19 Variant: Iran Confirms First Case

By Onwuka Gerald
Iran on Tuesday, confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in Britain, as daily deaths plummeted below 100 for the first time in over six months.
Confirming the development, Health Minister Saeed Namaki in a televised address noted, “Sadly, the first instance of the mutated British COVID-19 was found in one of our compatriots who had arrived from England”.
The patient was admitted to a private hospital, and an extensive testing carried out by us, revealed that the virus was of the mutated type,” he added.
The new COVID-19 strain, which experts believes spreads faster than the original variant, has brought about travel restrictions on the United Kingdom (UK) from over 50 countries, including Iran.
Health Minister Namaki did not explain further about the patient’s identity, but said no traces of the virus were detected among their family as well friends, saying that the patient had self-isolated upon arrival.
In the last 24 hours, the virus has resulted to 98 new deaths, the lowest since June 18 when Iran recorded 87 casualties.
Overall infections on Tuesday, sky rocketed by 6,113.