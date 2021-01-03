COVID-19 Variant: Saudi Arabia Reopen Borders; Resumes International Flights

By Onwuka Gerald

Saudi Arabia has on Sunday declared the reopening of land and sea borders as well as the resumption of international flights after a 2 week suspension that was aimed to contain the fast spreading new COVID-19 strain.

The Ministry of the Interior stated that the government directed the lifting of precautionary measures related to the circulation of a new COVID-19 variant”.

Saudi Arabia so far has recorded over 363,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 6,200 deaths.

Saudi’s capital Riyadh on 21 December 2020, suspended international flights as well as access through land crossings and ports.

Other Gulf countries, Oman and Kuwait, that took same measures lifted theirs few days back.

However, the statement continued that travellers returning from Britain, South Africa or any country where the new COVID-19 variant is spreading are liable to further restrictions.

“Foreigners from those countries must spend at least 14 days in another country before they can be allowed entrance into Saudi Arabia, and must as well show a negative test”, it added.

Furthermore, Saudi Nationals coming from those countries will be able to enter directly, but must first spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.