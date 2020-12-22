COVID-19 Variant: Saudi Arabia Suspends International Flights

By Onwuka Gerald

Saudi Arabia has on Sunday stopped international flights and as well suspended entry through its land and sea ports for at la week, after a new rapid circulating strain of COVID-19 virus surfaced in Britain.

Confirming this, the official Saudi Press Agency said, “The country is for now suspending all international flights, except in exceptional cases for at least a period of one week, which can further be extended by another week depending on the situation”.

Citing the Interior Ministry, SPA continued that “Entry to the kingdom by land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which also can be extended further by another week”.

Although, the suspension is not applicable to international aircraft currently in the country which will be allowed to leave, SPA stated.

In related development, the official Oman News Agency reported that, It decided to proceed with banning entry and exit from the country through the various land, air and sea borders starting 22 December, 2020 for a week”.

The decision was contingent upon authorities in other countries announcing the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain”.

“The suspension however will not apply to cargo flights and vessels”, it added.