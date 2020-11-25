COVID-19: VSF Donates N119m Worth Of Items To Plateau State

By Seun Adeuyi

Victims Support Fund (VSF) task force on COVID-19 has donated foodstuff and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N119 million Plateau State Government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the vulnerable in Plateau State.

The donation was inline with the programme for the third phase of distribution of food items and the PPE in seven other states in the North-West, North-Central and the FCT at the cost of N1 billion.

Chairperson of the task force, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, who handed over the palliatives to Plateau Government on Sunday in Jos, said that the gesture was the third phase of the interventions by VSF task force on COVID-19 to IDP’s and the vulnerable in the society.

According to her, the task force on COVID-19 was an emergency response team inaugurated by the Chairman of the Victims Support Fund, retired Gen. TY Danjuma.

The Chairperson also said that the body was meant to provide palliatives to IDPs and vulnerable as well as to support government agencies in their efforts to fight COVID-19.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said, “The Task force had successfully carried out the first and second phases of the COVID-19 intervention in April and June 2020 in the North-East, South-South, South- East and South-West.

“On Nov. 19, 2020, we commenced the third phase of distribution of food items and the PPE in seven other states in the North-West, North-Central and the FCT at the cost of N1 billion.”

According to her, the items donated include: bags of rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, and PPE meant for 40,886 households and approximately 204,330 direct beneficiaries across seven states.

The states, Akerele-Ogunsiji said, were: Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue and FCT.

She said that the State Governments would receive 50 per cent of the food items, while local Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) would distribute 50 per cent of the items directly to IDPs and vulnerable people.

Akerele-Ogunsiji said, “We are doing that through collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) to target IDPs and refugees with hygiene kits, children’s blankets and food items.

“We are also working with the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) to target vulnerable women.”

See photos below: