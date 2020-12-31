COVID-19: We Did Not Abandon Any NYSC Member In Isolation Centre – NYSC

By Adejumo Enock

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has denied reports circulating on social media that it has abandoned some NYSC members in COVID-19 isolation Centre.

The Nigerian Youth Scheme said the story is not true and does not in anyway represents the true position of things.

NYSC made this disclosure via its Twitter account @officialnyscng on Wednesday.

The tweet reads, “NYSC wishes to state emphatically that the story is not true and does not in anyway represent the true position of things concerning either the Corps Members in reference or Prospective Corps Members earlier quarantined in other Isolation Centres for testing positive to COVID-19”.

NYSC pointed out that, “Of a truth, some Corps Members of the 2020 Batch “A” deployed to Jigawa State, who returned to Camp to conclude the Orientation programme earlier truncated in March this year, arising from COVID-19 pandemic tested positive to the dreaded virus upon being tested at the camp”.

“It is pertinent to state that before admission into any NYSC camp, both the Prospective Corps Members or Corps Members as the case may be; and Camp officials must undergo COVID-19 test”.

“Those that tested negative were allowed into the camps, while cases of those that tested positive are handled by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”.

NYSC stated that, “The Jigawa Corps Members that tested positive to the virus were taken into the State’s Isolation Centre for treatment and care”.

“It is important to disclose that the NYSC Jigawa Secretariat, Jigawa State Government and NCDC have been in constant touch with the Corps Members on their welfare and care”.

The NYSC said, there have been agitations from some of them that want to leave the Isolation Centre to reunite with their families because of the festivities but were turned down until they are certified okay by the NCDC.

“The Management appeals to the concerned to be patient as all that the NCDC is doing is for their interest and that of other Nigerians”.

Furthermore, “For the promotion of balanced and fair reportage, Management wishes to appeal to the media which it holds in very high esteem as invaluable partners to always cross check issues of this nature with NYSC Management, Jigawa State Government and the NCDC.

Management”. The tweet reads.