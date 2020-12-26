COVID-19: We Will Prioritize The Welfare Of Health Workers

By Adejumo Enock

The President of the Federal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said the country will prioritize the welfare of health workers

Buhari also lauded all health workers for their sacrifices in combating COVID-19 in the Country.

This was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Saturday.

The President assured that the welfare of doctors and other health workers would be a priority for his administration.

While mourning those health workers that died in line of action, Buhari sent his condolence to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) over the death of the doctors due to the pandemic.

He noted that the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers were appreciated.

Buhari stated, “The death of our frontline health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others”.

The statement in part reads, “Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met”.

According to the statement, “Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves”.