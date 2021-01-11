COVID-19: We Will Review January 18 School Resumption Date – FG

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in past weeks, the Federal Government has on Monday said it would review the January 18 earlier fixed for resumption of schools across the nation.

The government attributed the decision to the second wave of COVID-19 currently spreading rapidly all over the country.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, when tending to questions during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the January 18 date of school reopening is not sacrosanct.

“Deciding on the date was merely a target towards what we originally working on. We monitoring happenings in the society carefully and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review”, Adamu stated.

“Even at the PTF meeting held today, we reviewed the figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.

On the January 18 resumption, we are reviewing it. At the PTF meeting today (Monday) we considered it and tomorrow (Tuesday), the Ministry is going to take it up.”

