COVID-19: We Won’t Have Another Lockdown- UK Prime Minister

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it confident that the various interventions put in place by the country will be safe enough to keep the entire country from going into another lockdown.



According to Johnson the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.



He explained that he did not want to explore a second lockdown as he likened it to Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent, which he is not ready to use while also adding that the UK could be back to normal before Christmas.



He said, “I can’t abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent. But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don’t want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again,” he said.

His comments could lead to further tensions between ministers and their scientific experts after the chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance warned on Friday there was “a risk” that national measures could be needed as winter approaches.

Announcing another easing lockdown restrictions in England, Johnson said he hoped there could be a “significant return to normality” in time for Christmas.

At the same time, he said the government had given local authorities new powers to close specific premises, shut outdoor spaces and cancel events.

Johnson said, “It’s not just that we’re getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally, but we understand far more which groups it affects, how it works, how it’s transmitted, so the possibility of different types of segmentation, of enhanced shielding for particular groups, is now there.”

“We’re genuinely able now to look at what’s happening in much closer to real time, to isolate outbreaks and to address them on the spot, and to work with local authorities to contain the problem locally and regionally if we have to.”

Johnson insisted his agenda for domestic reform and “levelling up” the economy would not be blown off course by the pandemic.

“We want to be a transformative government, because there’s a massive opportunity in this country to do things differently and to do things better,” he said.

“We’ve seen that really exemplified in what happened with coronavirus.”