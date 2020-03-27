COVID-19: What Happened? Trump Goes From Calling COVID19 “Chinese Virus” To “Coronavirus”

The President of United States of America, Donald Trump revealed via Twitter the positive outcome of his “very good conversation” with the President of China Xi Jinping.

He said the US and China are now working “closely together” in the fight against Covid19.

@realDonaldTrump tweeted:

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

This has come as a surprise to other Twitter users who remember vividly how adamant he was on calling covid19 “Chinese Virus”.

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see the results of what seem to be a repaired relationship between the U.S. and Chinese Government.