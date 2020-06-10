Covid 19:Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 200,000 in Africa

Reports from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000 causing the continents to be exposed to more deaths in the coming days.

Africa which consist of 54 independent nations has already recorded about 202,782 confirmed cases and 5,516 deaths.

Even though Africa still represents a tiny percentage of the world’s total COVID-19 cases, which is below five percent , leaders of the country have expressed concern as the number of infections continues to rise .

South Africa leads the continent with 52,991 cases, with almost two-thirds of them in the Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town.

Other countries include Egypt with about 36,829 cases, Kenya with close to 3,000 cases, South Sudan about 1,600 showing a significant rise from what the coutry had in the past weeks.

For Nigeria statistics revealed by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, puts the figure of covid19 positive persons at 13,464 with 4206 discharged and 365 death as at June 9, 2020.

NCDC reports for June 9, 2020

Amidst speculations by some individuals that the effect of the virus would not be severe on the African soil like what is been experienced in Europe, however countries in Africa have continued to experience a surge in the numbers of people affected by covid 19.

It is therefore important for citizens to do all they can to protect themselves and continue to stay safe while observing all the procedures put in place by relevant agencies in other to curtail further spread of the virus.

NCDC on its part has continued to appeal to people not to loose their guards as they have also recorded some community based cases it becomes clearer that even though the nation is now open for some individuals to continue their daily activities the virus can still be transmitted from infected individuals we interact with in the course of the day.

Therefore proper hygiene, such as washing of hands, the use of alcohol based sanitizers cannot be over emhasised even as people should do all they can to avoid touching of surfaces in public places and avoid handshakes.