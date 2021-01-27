COVID-19: Governor Ortom Contracts Virus

By Seun Adeuyi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ortom confirmed his positive status of the infection on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.
The Governor wrote, “This is to confirm that the result of my last COVID-19 test returned positive.”
He said though he has not shown any symptoms, he has already commenced treatment.
Ortom advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for COVID-19 test. “It is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status. I urge Benue people and other Nigerians to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus,” Ortom said.
He encouraged the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.