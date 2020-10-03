Covid-Hit Donald Trump Tweets ‘Feeling Well’ From Hospital

President of the United States, Donald Trump, yesterday evening said he was feeling well, hours after being flown to a military hospital for the treatment of the Covid-19.

Trump in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle also praised the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed Medical Center, saying “With their help, I am feeling well!”

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” he tweeted.

Earlier, his doctors also said that he has been “fever free” for the last 24 hours.

Trumps doctors however revealed that the next 48 hours will be critical, noting that the US President isn’t yet on a clear path to recovery.

In a chat with the press, Sean Conley said that he is “extremely happy” with Trump’s progress.