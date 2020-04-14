COVID19: 10 Nigerians Awaiting Evacuation In The UK Test Positive

Two weeks ago, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement giving conditions for Nigerians residing outside the country, to be evacuated. One of such conditions is that intending returnees would pay for their logistics back home. Also, it stated that they would be tested for COVID-19 disease before returning to Nigeria.



At least 10 Nigerians who registered for evacuation from the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have tested positive for the virus.

According to a source in the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, most of those who tested positive were not resident in the UK, but went to the European country for business and educational purposes. The source said they have been isolated and have started treatment. The source added that there are fears that the confirmed cases might have infected others.

Efforts are now being made to begin contact-tracing. United Kingdom is one of the most exposed and affected countries by the deadly pandemic.