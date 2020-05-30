COVID19: 10,000 Cases In Sight As Lagos Sets New 24-Hour Record With 378 Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control on Saturday 30th of May recorded 553 new cases of the novel corona Virus.

This happens to be the highest recorded number of cases in 24 hours in the country.

With the country almost reaching 10,000 cases, the question on everyone’s mind is if the ease of the lockdown was a good call from the Federal Government or is reviving our economy better.

Lagos State has also recorded its highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 378 new cases. New cases are as follows;

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1



This brings the total number of cases in the country to 9855, the number of discharged cases now 2856 and the number of recorded deaths at 273.