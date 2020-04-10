COVID19: 107-Year-Old Dutch Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive Coronavirus

A Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from COVID-19 and she is reportedly the world’s oldest person to have survived the pandemic after testing positive.

The 107-year-old woman took ill on Tuesday, March 17, the day after her 107th birthday.

She had attended a church service in the southwest of her home country, Netherland.

After the service, Ras and 40 others at the service on the Goeree-Overflakkee Island, tested positive to COVID-19.

Sadly, 12 of those in attendance of the church service have since died, but Ras has beaten the infection as revealed by her doctor.

Maaike de Groot said that prior to her 107-year-old Aunt contracting the infection, she still walked well, knelt down to pray at night and took no medicines. Ras’ niece was optimistic that she will continue even after her full recovery.

The previously reported oldest survivor of COVID-19 was a 104-year-old American, Bill Lapschies. He had also survived World War II and the Spanish Flu pandemic.