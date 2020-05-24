COVID19: 107 Year Old Iranian Woman Recovers

An Iranian Woman, aged 107 has recovered from the Corona Virus infection, reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency on Sunday.
It was announced that the woman, Saltanat Akbari defeated the virus with the help of the medical staff after she was admitted to the Khansari Hospital in the city of Arak.
She was released after spending time in isolation.
Iran has faced heavy challenges due to sanctions from America which has limited their response to the Virus.
Iran currently has 133,521 Confirmed cases and 7,359 deaths reported.