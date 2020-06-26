COVID19: 114-Yr-Old Ethiopian Recovers From The Virus

According to a Facebook post by Dr Yared Agidew, a 114-year-old Ethiopian man has recovered from COVID-19.
Dr. Agidew runs the hospital in the capital, Addis Ababa, where the man was being treated.
People over the age of 80 are considered to be most vulnerable if they contract the virus.
“He is Fully recovered. He is now in good health. Long life and health for our health workers!,” Dr Agidew said in his post in Amharic.
The country declared a state of emergency in April to help curb the spread of the virus. Businesses remain open, but schools have closed.
Ethiopia has recorded more than 5,000 cases of the virus and 75 deaths.
As of June 26, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in around 210 countries or territories.
The virus had infected 9,714,809 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 491,856. The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Brazil, and the United Kingdom.
The spread of in Nigeria touched a new milestone as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 22,614 confirmed cases.
On the 25th of June 2020, 594 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,047 samples across the country.
To date, 22,614 cases have been confirmed, 7,822 cases have been discharged and 549 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 122,155 tests have been carried out as of June 25th, 2020 compared to 120,108 tests a day earlier.