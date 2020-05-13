COVID19: 12 More Patients Discharged In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has discharged 12 More COVID-19 patients in the state, after recoverimg and testing negative twice.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to him, those discharged included 11 Almajirai, adding that the total number of discharged patients in the State now stood at 27.
“Twelve 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged today, including 11 Almajirai. Kaduna State has now discharged a total of 27 persons,” he said.
In a related development, 50 travel ban violators have been quarantined for 14 days in one of the state’s isolation centres.
El-Rufai, who revealed this, said: “However, Kaduna State Government will no longer offer the option of quarantine for persons traveling illegally. Federal and state regulations prohibit all non-essential travel. All persons are expected to stay put wherever they are.”
El-Rufai said the Standing Committee also appealed to all Kaduna State residents to cooperate with health officials whenever they were required to be tested for COVID-19, provide contact details or to submit for isolation and treatment, if they tested positive.
“It is a violation of the law and infectious diseases regulations for anyone to seek to evade testing or treatment. Persons who knowingly place other people in danger of infection or avoid testing and treatment are liable to prosecution for endangering public safety,” he said.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kaduna State has recorded 111 cases.