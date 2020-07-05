COVID19: 14 New Cases Recorded In Osun … 2 deaths, 4 discharged

The Osun State Government has confirmed the discovery of 14 new cases of coronavirus in the State.
This was made known in Osogbo Saturday through a press statement by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu.
The Commissioner disclosed that four patients were also discharged from its Treatment and Isolation Centre same day after testing negative for the virus, while two deaths were recorded.
The Commissioner disclosed that the new cases were discovered following contact tracing of previous cases in the state.
He appealed to citizens and residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.
Isamotu also revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 165 with 95 active cases.
“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Saturday, July 4 is 95. We have 165 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 63 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu added.
With the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Osun, the government has announced that it will lockdown four local governments within the Ilesa axis for one week in the first instance beginning Tuesday 7th July.
The affected local governments are Ilesa East and West and Atakunmosa East and West.