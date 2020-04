Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of 15 former COVID-19 patients from one the state’s treatment centre.

A tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Mr Gawat Jubril, on Monday read:

“FLASH: The Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 15 persons (11 females, 4 males) at the isolation centers in the State .. Total recoveries in the State is now 138.”

FLASH: The Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 15 persons (11 females, 4 males) at the isolation centers in the State .. Total recoveries in the State is now 138.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/3sQb0gI6Ko — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) April 27, 2020